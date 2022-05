Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 7:01 am

By: News On 6

A group of Oklahoma students went to great lengths to make sure their teacher didn't miss their big moment.

Kent Carver, an English Teacher at Barnsdall High School, had heart surgery in April and is in recovery so he couldn't attend the school's graduation this year.

His students didn't want him to miss out, so they went to St. Francis Hospital to surprise him with their own graduation walk.

Kent says he recently started rehab.