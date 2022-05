Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 10:03 am

By: News On 6

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods Draws Big Crowds For 1st Day Of Practice Rounds At Southern Hills

Tiger Woods, one of golf's biggest stars, turned out big crowds for the first day of practice rounds at Southern Hills.

News On 6's Johnny Resendiz was live on Tuesday morning with a look at how Tiger is looking on the greens.

PGA fans can follow the latest updates from News On 6 by visiting NewsOn6.com/PGA