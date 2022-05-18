Tulsa Police Ask For Help Identifying Man Accused Of Burglary, Stalking Girls

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 9:25 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a man who they say followed two 10-year-old girls home last week.

He followed one of the girls home from her bus stop near 81st and Harvard last Friday, according to police.

A parent of another girl says the same man followed his daughter home recently, rang the doorbell and asked to use the restroom but left when he wasn't allowed inside.

Police say they believe the same man broke into the home of one of those girls on Monday and stole a gun.

If you know who he is, call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.