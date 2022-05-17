Trial Begins For Tulsa Man Charged In 2018 Triple Murder

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 6:11 pm

By: News On 6

A man is on trial this week for a triple murder that happened in Tulsa in 2018.

Keenan Burkhaulter is charged with killing two men and a seven year old girl, then setting the house on fire to cover up the crime.

Attorneys for both sides gave their opening statements to the jury Tuesday afternoon and prosecutors started calling their witnesses.

Investigators said cell phone evidence, crime stoppers tips and surveillance video led them to Burkhalter.

Burkhalter and another man Andrew Conard, are charged with the murders of seven-year-old Maziah Brown, her father Marquis Brown and another man, Hosea Fletcher.

Prosecutors said Conard was the driver and Burkhalter was the one who pulled the trigger and set the house on fire.

They said surveillance video shows Conard's SUV circling around the crime scene around the time of the murders, then he is seen on video at a convenience store buying lighter fluid, then driving it back to the crime scene.

They said cell phone data shows Burkhalter was near the crime scene the entire time. After initially lying to police, prosecutors said Conard told investigators what happened.

Burkhalter's attorneys said evidence shows the gun belonged to Conard and argued he is the person responsible for these murders.

The attorneys said police threw Burkhalter into the investigation “just for kicks” because he was with Conard at the time.

Conard will be testifying this week for the DA and is still charged, but not expected to go to trial.

Burkhalters trial is expected to wrap up at the end of the week.