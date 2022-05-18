×
Special Feature: Our PGA Championship Coverage
×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@12PM
LIVE
NOW
83°
Feels like 90°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 9:51 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
More Like This
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Tuesday, May 17.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Senate Republicans Challenge Biden Over Record High Gas Prices
Alex Cameron
Republican senators, including Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the current record-high gasoline prices.
Meet The Southern Hills Golf Course Dog
News On 6
A four-legged friend is running around Southern Hills, keeping an eye on things. Meet Remi, the official Southern Hills golf course dog.
News On 6's LeAnne Taylor Speaks With Southern Hills General Manager Nick Sidorakis
News On 6
The 2022 PGA Championship kicks off in Tulsa this week.
Watch: Former TU Golfer Ready To Caddie At The 2022 PGA Championship
News On 6
Dozens of professional golfers are out at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday morning getting in some practice. But they're not the only ones who have a place out on the course.
US, Banks Unveil Plan To Ease Food Crisis From Russia’s War
Associated Press
The U.S., several global development banks and other groups on Wednesday unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan to stave off a worldwide food security crisis worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine, a key danger facing an increasingly fragile world economy.
1970 PGA Championship Winner Dave Stockton Looks Back At His Southern Hills Win
News On 6
The first time Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship, a first-time major winner ended up on top.
View More Stories