Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 8:19 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say officers are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian near Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash occurred near East 65th place and South Birmingham Avenue.

Currently, it is unclear how the crash occurred or if anyone was injured.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.