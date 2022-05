Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 10:00 am

By: News On 6

The first time Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship, a first-time major winner ended up on top.

Dave Stockton is back in Tulsa this week, almost 52 years after he held off Arnold Palmer to claim the 1970 title.

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor and John Holcomb caught up with Stockton on Tuesday as he took a look at how much the course has changed.