Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 1:38 pm

By: News On 6

Full Capacity Returns To PGA Championship For First Time Since Pandemic

The return of the PGA Championship to Tulsa also marks the first time in three years the maximum crowd is allowed inside the gates at Southern Hills.

Related Story: PGA Championship: Health & Safety Protocols In Place At Southern Hills

News On 6's Cal Day is live with more on the return to normalcy amid the pandemic.