Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 1:48 pm

By: CBS News

See How Popular SUV Models Did In Revamped Side Crash Test

SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles on the road, and new research looked at how certain models held up in crash tests.

The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety measured how well they protected passengers in a side crash. A larger barrier, traveling faster than other tests, simulated the bigger vehicles that are now more common.

More than half of mid-size SUVs tested, including the Ford Explorer, Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota Highlander, received a "good rating." But the Honda Passport and Pilot, as well as the Nissan Murano, only received marginal ratings.

Below is the full list of SUV safety ratings for a side crash:

Good Rating: Ford Explorer; Infiniti QX60; Lincoln Aviator; Mazda CX-9; Nissan Pathfinder; Subaru Ascent; Toyota Highlander; Volkswagen Atlas; Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport; Volkswagen ID.4

Acceptable Rating: Buick Enclave; Chevrolet Traverse

Marginal Rating: Honda Passport; Honda Pilot; Hyundai Palisade; Jeep Wrangler 4-door; Kia Telluride; Nissan Murano



