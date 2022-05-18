Tulsa Students Learn About Jobs In Golf Industry

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 5:12 pm

As golfers play their final practice rounds and prepare for tomorrow's tournament, the PGA is busy sharing opportunities with high school and college aged kids.

"We want to create the base for what the industry can provide," said Rachel Mabee, PGA Works Program Lead.

On Wednesday, PGA Works, the inclusion pillar of the PGA's charitable foundation, hosted "Beyond the Green", a career exploration event focused on students.

Students from Tulsa Public Schools, My Brother’s Keeper, Thunder Fellows and more all met at Southern Hills.

"We have more than a hundred kids from around the area,” said Mabee.

Mabee said you don't have to be a golfer to work for them. And there are all types of positions.

"There's things like architecture, fashion, there's a big sneaker revolution that's happening right now…there's someone designing those shoes," said Mabee.

Mabee said their goal is also workforce diversification. That includes teaching the sport to new people and hiring diverse candidates.

"We are steeped in tradition and the tradition is very homogenous,” said Mabee. “So in order to be progressive and sustainable, we really need to start to reflect our demographic."

It's a demographic that Mabee said is changing -- and something the PGA is working to expand through events, fellowships and scholarships.