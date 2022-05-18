Golf Suites Enjoys Boost From PGA Crowds

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 6:07 pm

Golf fans can practice their swing and grab some drinks at Golf Suites in Jenks.

The business has been targeting PGA fans and they've seen a big turnout already.

Golf Suites is taking advantage of all the golf buzz around Tulsa and expects to have one of the biggest money-making weeks of all time.

Chad Burridge is teeing off at a spot he said is always on par. “Very excited about the PGA being here and what it brings to the city," said Burridge.

Golf Suites is playing into the theme this week, with events planned every night to bring golfers from the PGA to the afterparty.

“Us being a golf venue, that helps us even more," said Karson Calvert. "We get to partner with the PGA on that.”

Director of Operations Karson Calvert said he’s already seeing a huge turnout. He expects that to continue.

“We’re on pace for the biggest revenue week we’ve ever had at this property," said Calvert.

Calvert said people of all ages can find something to enjoy and you don’t have to be good at golf to have fun.

He said he, like many other Tulsans, can feel the energy and excitement of having fans from all over the world in the city.

"You feel a different energy in the air this week," said Calvert.

Burridge agrees. He said he’s going to PGA later this week and loves stopping by here for a bite to eat and a drink.

“Golf Suites has a tremendous plan to set up a lot of festivities in the evening," said Calvert.

Events continue throughout the week.