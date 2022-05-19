PGA Championship: Dog Helps Keep Geese Away At Southern Hills Country Club

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 9:02 am

By: News On 6

There is a four-legged friend at Southern Hills that has a pretty big role in this year's PGA Championship. His name is Remy and he is a border Collie that is kind of like the country club's mascot.

Remy's official title is goose chaser and officials with Southern Hills say his job is to keep the course looking fresh, by keeping pests, like geese, out.

His owner Wilson Nease, who is the Horticulture manager at Southern Hills, says Remy plays a vital role in maintaining the course throughout the year. He says there have been times when Remy has swam for over 30 minutes trying to get the geese to go away.

Remy comes from a breeder in North Carolina where dogs are specifically trained to help with golf courses.

Nease says Remy is the perfect dog for the job.

"We tried it before and it just doesn't work. With Remy, they almost feel his presence when he is around, and so he kind of controls their population out here," said Nease.

According to Nease, Remy is going to stay busy throughout the tournament.