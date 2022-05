Thursday, May 19th 2022, 9:27 am

By: News On 6

Tiger Woods teed off at Southern Hills Country Club for the PGA Championship at 8:11 a.m. on Thursday.

News On 6's Cal Day got the chance to speak with a Tiger Woods superfan from Austin, Texas who was out looking to catch a glimpse of one of his favorite players.