Fans Excited To See Goodyear 'Blimp' Over Tulsa

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 5:23 pm

The Goodyear blimp “Wingfoot One” arrived in Tulsa for coverage of the PGA Championship, and the spectacle has attracted small crowds to Riverside Airport where it’s moored each evening.

The craft is actually a semi-rigid airship, not a blimp, and is the newest one in the Goodyear fleet, according to representatives from the ground crew. The airship will lift off each day around 11:30 am and fly non-stop until 6 pm. Riverside airport has a public viewing area at 91st and Elm with a good view of where the airship will come and go.



