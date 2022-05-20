PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy Leads After 1st Round

Friday, May 20th 2022, 10:40 am

By: News On 6

*Photo AP Newsroom

The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa.

At the start of the second round, Rory McIlroy is on top of the leaderboard at -5. Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, and Tom Hoge are a shot behind at -4.

OU's Abraham Ancer is two back after a 67, with Matt Kuchar and Justin Thomas.

Tiger Woods got off to a great start on Thursday. He was at two-under, but struggled down the stretch and gave up six shots coming in and shot a 74.

