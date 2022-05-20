PGA Championship: Will Zalatoris Takes Over The Lead At -8

Friday, May 20th 2022, 5:24 pm

By: News On 6

Tee Time: How Player Are Handling Southern Hills On Day 2 Of PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa.

Will Zalatoris road three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead on Friday afternoon. He's sitting at -8 under with Mito Pereira just behind at -7. Justin Thomas moved -6 under after a great morning of play, he's alone in 3rd place.

Rory McIlroy, dropped back on Friday and is now tied with OU Alum Abraham Ancer, and Tyrell Hatton at -4. Tiger Woods is even on day two to stay at +4.

