Ironman Triathlon Preparations Nearly Complete

Friday, May 20th 2022, 5:54 am

By: News On 6

The PGA Championship isn't the only big event in Tulsa this week. Crews are already setting up downtown for the Ironman Triathlon.

The race starts Sunday morning out at Keystone State Park. Racers will swim bike and run all the way to the finish line at the Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa.

"Each racer has their own reason and their goal for participating in Ironman. And it is a lot of commitment, not just for the athletes, but for their families and support groups. We are able to help them get to that finish line and when they cross, it's probably one of the most unique and amazing experiences," said Eric Atnip, Ironman Regional Director.

Racers will check in at the "IronMan Village" on the OSU Tulsa Campus.

The event will also mean several road closures around the city.

MLK from the IDL to Reconciliation Way will close Friday through 12 p.m. on Monday. Cameron from MLK to Boston is also closed until Monday.