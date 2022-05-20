Grass Used At Southern Hills Created By OSU Agricultural Researchers

Friday, May 20th 2022, 6:01 am

By: News On 6

Some of the greatest golfers in the world are in Tulsa this week to compete in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. But the preparations for such a large event are no easy task.

The landscaping team at Southern Hills works hard to make sure the course looks beautiful ahead of the championship.

The grass at Southern Hills was actually created by agricultural researchers at Oklahoma State University.

The grass is used all over the world, including Dodger Stadium in LA, but it all originates in Stillwater, Oklahoma.