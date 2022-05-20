Friday, May 20th 2022, 7:45 am

Tulsa Police: Man Killed After Being Run Over In Church Parking Lot

Tulsa police are investigating after a driver allegedly ran over two people, killing one on Friday morning.

According to police, a man and a woman, who were driving in a Ford Mustang, allegedly ran over two people in the parking lot of Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road.

Police say the driver pinned the first person they hit underneath the vehicle, but the second person was able to get up and began assaulting the driver of the mustang.

Police took the driver into custody, but the woman who was riding as a passenger got away.

Police say the two men who were hit were related and both were homeless. The man who was pinned underneath the car died on the scene.

The driver of the mustang will be taken in for questioning once he is released from the hospital.

There is currently no word on the condition of the second person who was hit.





