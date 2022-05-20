Strong Cold Front Brings Cooler Weekend Weather

Friday, May 20th 2022, 7:13 am

Strong winds continue on Friday and scattered storms are possible later in the day as a cold front approaches.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Strong south winds are likely on Friday morning in advance of a strong cold front nearing the state later Friday night. South winds from 20 to 40 mph are likely Friday morning before easing some later in the afternoon as northerly winds develop into the early evening. Afternoon highs should reach the 80s north and lower 90s south. Humidity values will not be as high today compared to yesterday. Heat index values should not be significant. A layer of warm air aloft (the CAP) may prohibit most storm formation early this afternoon but will weaken later Friday night as the front nears the area. Storm chances will increase by late evening with the potential for a few strong to severe storms near or south of the area. A greater likelihood of severe storm formation this evening may occur across the Arbuckles of southcentral OK. Additional storms are possible overnight and pre-dawn Saturday across northeastern OK, including threats of nickel hail, heavy rainfall, and strong winds.

The data this morning suggest the front should be more progressive and move south of the metro later tonight. We’ve made some adjustments with much cooler weather more likely Saturday across northern OK. Temps may stay in the upper 50s Saturday with northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph. At this point, we’ll plan for a small rebound into the lower 60s after some early Saturday morning showers end. Conditions will be different a few counties southeast of the metro. Some of these areas will see highs nearing the lower 80s Saturday afternoon before the front finally arrives with a chance for a few strong and severe storms Saturday evening. By Saturday evening into Sunday morning. A few showers may develop Sunday morning across southeastern OK but should remain southeast of the metro.

Sunday morning lows will reach the mid to upper 40s across northern OK and lower 50s across southern sections. A surface ridge of high pressure should keep highs in the mid to upper 60s Sunday with north winds near 10 to 20 mph.

The pattern will bring another chance for showers nearby Monday with thunderstorm chances returning Tuesday and exiting Wednesday. Temps early next week are expected to remain below seasonal averages.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

