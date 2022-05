Friday, May 20th 2022, 3:38 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man was found guilty of three counts of murder by a jury on Friday. He was also found guilty on one count of arson.

A jury recommended life without parole for Keenan Burkhalter on the three murder counts and 35 years for arson.

