PGA Meteorologist Monitors Weather During Golf Tournament

Friday, May 20th 2022, 4:45 pm

The PGA has its own meteorologist on-site to keep everyone safe.

Stewart Williams works in all of the major golf tournaments and says the biggest threat to spectators and golfers is lightning. That's why they have several tools in place to track it. Williams, who is a meteorologist for a contractor hired by the PGA, keeps a close eye on the radar and other weather tools all day long.

In addition to two laptops, he also utilizes mobile devices as well set up on course, such as electric field monitors, an anemometer to measure the wind, and rain gauges. If the electric field monitors determine lightning could be close, Williams sounds a horn and an evacuation plan will go into effect to get everybody to safety.

Overall though, Williams says spectators and golfers will get a true taste of a couple of Oklahoma seasons with cooler temperatures forecasted for this weekend. On Friday, the big story was the wind, and the course took precautions to try and make it fair.

"With the golf course being firm and fast,” said Williams. “Obviously they took some measures this morning, they didn't mow the greens and things like that so the ball won't blow on the green. We've done everything we know to do. They battened down the hatches with these tents out here and stuff."

Williams says there is some rain in the forecast Saturday morning, but Sunday looks to be great for the final day of the tournament.