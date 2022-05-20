Restaurant Near Southern Hills Sees Reduced Traffic During PGA

Friday, May 20th 2022, 5:09 pm

A new BBQ restaurant right next to Southern Hills was expecting huge crowds from the PGA and people walking to the course.

However, owners said that's not been the case, since people have been staying away from the traffic!

“We smoke everything-- brisket, pork, shrimp, fish, yeah-- we do it all.”

Frank Willis has a custom-made smoking room where he cooks lots of types of meat, like brisket he smokes for 20 hours.

"This is the money maker here, this is what everyone comes and gets," Frank said.

Willis started Alpha Grill as a food truck in 2016. Now he has a trailer and two restaurants including this one near 61st and Lewis opened in March.

He gives food to the homeless daily and loves his community.

“I make all this from scratch," he said.

He was prepared for a huge turnout from the PGA right down the street, but instead wife Tae Willis said people avoided the area.

"My hopes were to draw new people in," Tae said. "Business has been slow. The PGA has slowed us down due to the traffic.”

Tae said she focused on this location because of expected crowds, but she’s urging people to still come eat and hopes the weekend will bring a lot of people in.

"Hospitality goes a long way," Tae said.

"Don't stay away," Frank said. "Come this way.”

Taylor Striebel stopped in Friday for some famous homemade peach cobbler. She’s a regular and thinks everyone needs to support local spots.

“Our local businesses don't survive without us coming out, especially during the PGA tour," she said.

The owners want you to know that they’re still open and ready to serve. They just suggest taking 71st to get to them instead of 61st.