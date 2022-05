Saturday, May 21st 2022, 12:11 am

By: News On 6

--Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Cherokee, and Delaware County in OK until 12:45am.

--Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner County in OK until 2:00am.

Strong to severe storms could have hail and gusty winds. Storms will gradually develop from late evening and continue to develop overnight.