Saturday, May 21st 2022, 8:02 pm

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa announced that the match against Hartford Athletic at ONEOK Field Saturday night has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

The game was set to start at 7:30 p.m.

The club said a new match will be announced soon and all of the tickets for Saturday's game will be valid.

The pre-match concert by King Cabbage Brass Band is also postponed.

For any questions related to tickets to tonight’s match, fans can email tickets@fctulsa.com.