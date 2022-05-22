BAPD: At Least 1 Person Dies In Multi-Vehicle Accident

Sunday, May 22nd 2022, 10:42 am

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow police said at least one person has died as a result of an accident Sunday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of North Aspen Avenue and West Princeton Circle.

Authorities confirmed to News On 6 that it was a two-vehicle accident. The accident also caused a power line issue which the Public Service Company of Oklahoma has since resolved.

Police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Aspen are currently shut down as officers continue their investigation into the collision.

This is a developing story.