Oklahoma Health Experts Encourage Children To Get COVID-19 Boosters Following CDC Recommendation

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 4:50 am

Oklahoma health experts are encouraging children ages five to 11 to get a COVID-19 booster shot. This comes after a new recommendation from the CDC. The Tulsa and State Health Departments are asking parents to get their younger children boosted to prevent serious cases of COVID-19.

The CDC says a booster dose of the COVID vaccine is proven to be safe for younger children.

Experts say since the pandemic started, nearly 5 million children have gotten COVID-19.

The CDC is also recommending adults and children over the age of twelve who are immunocompromised receive a second booster shot for extra protection as case numbers and hospitalizations start to rise across the country. The Oklahoma State Health Department is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID cases since May 12th.

Experts say there are plenty of vaccines across the state for anyone wanting a primary or booster dose.

The department released a statement following the CDC's recommendation saying in part, "We know getting a booster dose of the vaccine provides a heightened protection against someone becoming hospitalized or dying from Covid-19."

Health experts say severe cases in children are not common, but they can happen more often if the child isn’t vaccinated.