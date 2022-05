Monday, May 23rd 2022, 1:08 pm

By: CBS News

New CDC data shines a spotlight on the growing crisis of mental health issues among the country's youth since the pandemic.

More than 40 percent of high school students surveyed reported feeling persistently sad and hopeless.

As Natalie Brand reports, it's an issue now in focus on Capitol Hill, where there's bipartisan legislation to try and help address youth mental health and suicide prevention.