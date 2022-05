Monday, May 23rd 2022, 1:29 pm

By: News On 6

Road work is underway on the NE side of Owasso as the city repairs a one-mile stretch of road on 106th St. N.

The road is down to one late between 145th and 161st E. Ave.

Flagging is underway, so driving through the area will likely take a little longer.

The project is expected to take about two months.