Cooking Corner: Campfire Sausage Packs

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 1:40 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

We're happy to welcome back Natalie Mikles with the Made in Oklahoma Coalition and we're making Campfire Sausage Packs.





Campfire Sausage Packs

1 pound Mountain View Cajun Style Andouille Sausage

1 pound Schwabs Jalapeno and Cheddar Sausage

2 onions, sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

1-2 pounds small red potatoes, halved

2 large zucchini, sliced

1 pound fresh green beans

6 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons Daddy Hinkles Original Seasoning

Small bundle fresh Scissortail Farms Thyme

3 tablespoons thinly chopped Scissortail Farms Chives

1/4 cup olive oil

4 tablespoons Hiland Butter

Heavy-duty aluminum foil





1. Make aluminum foil packs by cutting the foil the preferred size for your pack, then doubling it for durability.

2. For instance, you can make six large packs so each person has their own, or you can make one or two big packs.

3. Heat your grill to high heat or start your fire until coals are hot and flames down. Place sausages on bottom of packs.

4. In a large bowl, combine vegetables with Daddy Hinkles's seasoning, herbs, olive oil and butter. Distribute vegetables on top of sausages.

5. Cover with two layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place foil packets on grill. Check for doneness. Sausages should be browned and vegetables should be tender, which can take from 25-35 minutes or more, depending on how hot your coals are.