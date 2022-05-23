Tulsa Police Visit 5th Graders At McClure Elementary

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 5:14 pm

Tulsa police officers visited the 5th graders at McClure Elementary on Monday. Students had a chance to see the equipment used by Tulsa's special operations team on the job. The visit was part of Project Trust, a plan to build a relationship between the officers and the students.

Related Story: Tulsa Police Officers To Wrap Up 'Project Trust' At McClure Elementary School

The students asked lots of questions as they learned about officers' equipment and their experience on the special operations team.

“One part of it was bulletproof, the gear. And I think the helmet was bulletproof, but I don’t know," said Jaylen Matthews.

Monday was the final meeting for Project Trust this year and students said its the day they look forward to the most.

“I’ve learned that they use very big armed vehicles to like drive around for SWAT teams and stuff and that helicopters have this light called infrared and it can see body heat and temperature and stuff," said student DJ Martinez.

The goal is for the students to get to know the officers personally and learn more about how they serve the community.

“We just explain to them what we do in a general way in our police department and it’s all to protect the public and just assure them that, without a doubt, it’s to protect them and that we’re their friends," said Officer John West.

Even though the meeting was quick, the students learned a lot.

“Some facts about the helicopter is that without those propellers in the back the helicopter would spin the opposite way it’s supposed to," said Matthews.