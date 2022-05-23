Love 'Birdies': Broken Arrow Couple Gets Engaged At PGA Championship

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 5:06 pm

Two love "birdies" got engaged at the PGA this weekend. They love golf, so it was the perfect spot for their proposal.

Justin Thomas isn't the only one who left the PGA with something shiny this weekend.

With a new ring on her left hand, Madi Ambrose is sitting in engagement bliss.

The Southern Hills clocktower served as a perfect backdrop for some pictures Friday when Keaton Page popped the question.

“He took my hand and said, 'You know I love you right?' And I was like, 'Oh no, no, no!’” Ambrose said. “I eventually said yes. But I was so shocked at first that I couldn't believe it was happening."

Keaton’s dad bought the whole family PGA tickets earlier this year in February. At that point, Keaton said he had no idea what his proposal plan was.

He bought the engagement ring a couple of weeks ago, and decided a week before the proposal, that the PGA would be the perfect place.

"On the bus ride from the parking lot to the PGA Championship...” Page said as he started to tell part of the story.

"... I asked him if he liked my outfit, and he was like, 'Ya you look beautiful,' you know and I said, 'Well, the only thing that would make this outfit look better is a ring!" Ambrose said, finishing his thought.

The future Pages said their go-to date is a day on the golf course.

“I've grown up golfing my whole life,” Page said.

“I took golf lessons for years in high school,” Ambrose said. “And it's just, it's been something that we've bonded over, and we both love it. Love that you can play for your whole life."

The couple has been together for five years. They spent the day surrounded by friends and family, after their PGA proposal.

"The fact that we got to go I was just elated. But getting engaged there, I couldn't have picked a better place,” Ambrose said.

Now the couple now looks forward to a lifetime on the links.