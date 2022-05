Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 9:43 pm

By: News On 6

Deputies Arrest Naked Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Kids

A 73-year-old man accused of exposing himself to kids is in jail Tuesday night.

Tulsa County Deputies said Charles Snider was naked in his open garage last Thursday.

He was visible to the public, including kids getting off the bus.

A woman called 911 after her young son saw Snider's exposed genitals.

Snider was still naked when deputies showed up to arrest him.