Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 3:24 am

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On May 25, 2022

13th Annual Reconciliation In America National Symposium

Wednesday will mark the start of the "13th Annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium."

The symposium is put on every year by the John Hope Franklin Center in Tulsa.

For more information on how to take part Click Here.

Symposium On Ancestral Homeland Of Osage Nation

On Wednesday, a symposium will be held on the ancestral lands of the Osage Nation.

It will be held virtually from 8:45 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and is free to attend.

For more information, Click Here.