Occasional Showers Remain

Wednesday, May 25th 2022

Rain chances stick around on Wednesday before warm and sunny conditions arrive later in the week.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The threat for heavy rainfall is ending, but the position of the main upper-level system will keep precipitation chances in the forecast for part of the area on Wednesday and for a small area on Thursday. Higher chances will be Wednesday morning with fewer chances midday to afternoon. Flood watches are no longer in effect, but we encourage you to remain aware of high water in some locations Wednesday morning. Please avoid low water crossing areas, including streams, ditches, and creeks. Many local creeks and streams are near or at flood. Cloudy and cool weather will remain with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-60s. Wind direction will be variable. Speeds may increase some later today and this evening with wind flow pivoting around the slowly departing system. A few showers will remain Thursday morning across extreme eastern OK before finally moving out of the area as the pattern begins to change.

A warming trend will arrive Friday, and especially this weekend with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s near 90. Strong south winds are likely this weekend from 20 to 35 mph. Low level moisture will also be increasing aiding in heat index values reaching the lower to mid-90s. A very small window for a few isolated storms may arrive Saturday, but the probability remains very low for this forecast cycle.

The current system in the upper levels will be a slow mover. The data has slowed even more compared to the previous few days and we'll need to keep precip in the forecast this morning before thinning midday to afternoon. Just like yesterday, there will be some periods and locations that will remain dry while others will not. Instability is very low and severe weather is not expected. The low condensation level combined with cold air aloft may support some ominous-looking clouds later today.

Alan Crone

KOTV

