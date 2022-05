Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 8:56 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Bus Tour To Take People Through Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District

A bus tour on Wednesday afternoon will take people through the historic Greenwood District in Tulsa. It is ahead of the 13th Annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium.

Related Story: John Hope Franklin Center For Reconciliation Hosts '13th Annual Reconciliation In America National Symposium'

News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Wednesday with a look at what to expect.

The tour will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting at the OSU Tulsa campus.