Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 10:32 am

By: News On 6

This week, some of the best musical theatre students in eastern Oklahoma will be recognized during the Discovery Awards.

Mark Frie, the CEO of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to talk more about the upcoming event.

The Discovery Awards are set to take place on Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

