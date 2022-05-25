Spring Vegetable Sauté

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome Marleta Giles from the OSU Extension, making a Spring Vegetable Saute
Ingredients
• 1 Tbsp. olive oil
• 6 scallions, root ends trimmed off, green and whites chopped
• 2 handfuls of green beans, stem ends trimmed or snapped off, cut in half
• 1 bunch asparagus, ends snapped off, cut in half
• 2 zucchinis, cut in half lengthwise, then cut across into half-moon slices
• ½ tsp. kosher salt
Instructions
1. Put a skillet on the stove and heat to medium-high. Add the oil. When the oil is hot add the scallions
and cook, stirring, until they are bright green. 1 to 2 minutes.
2. Add green beans, asparagus, and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, until just tender, about 5
minutes.
3. Add the salt and serve right away.
NOTE:
OR ELSE
• Use a single vegetable or any combination of your favorites (about 6 cups total).
• Add a few grinds of black pepper.
• Drizzle with 1 tablespoon soy sauce.
• Add a splash of hot sauce (if you like spicy).
• Swirl in 2 tablespoons tahini (sesame paste).
• Stir in ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs, like basil or parsley, at the end.