Bartlesville Police, OBN Shut Down Meth Trafficking Organization

Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 5:59 pm

By: News On 6

Law enforcement officers shut down a large meth trafficking organization after a months-long investigation.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Bartlesville Police arrested 13 people on Wednesday.

Agents said those involved shipped ten to 25 pounds of meth into northeastern Oklahoma from the west coast every week.

They said the drugs were distributed in Washington and Nowata counties and in parts of Kansas.

Agents said they seized more than 35 pounds of meth and nearly 100 firearms during the investigation.