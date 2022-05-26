Jenks Leaders To Announce Largest Development Project In City History

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 5:51 am

Jenks city leaders are expected to announce a more than $10 million dollar development project for Main Street Thursday morning.

The block will soon get new restaurants, retail space, offices and more than 100 new job opportunities.

The 30,000 square foot building will be an attachment to the Tedford Insurance building at Second and Main Street. The current Tedford building will also be renovated.

The new addition will feature two new restaurants, retail space and offices in the upstairs portion of the building.

The two restaurants have already signed on and those names are expected to be revealed during the announcement at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Mark Tedford said this is the largest investment into Main Street in the city's history and he is excited for people to hear the specifics of what they have planned.

“Wanting to also be a part of something bigger in Jenks, be a part of something bigger for downtown, would be a good investment for downtown and be nice to have some more restaurants down here,” Tedford said.

The construction is expected to begin next month with hopes the project is done by next summer. Tedford said this project is long overdue since Jenks is growing at a rapid rate.

“You’ve seen construction in other areas of Jenks, but the downtown core hasn’t really had that,” Tedford said. “This project should kick off some of that.”

The announcement will be held on Main Street in Jenks outside the Tedford Insurance building at 10:15a.m. Thursday.

The public is invited to hear from local officials and developers on what to expect from the project over the next year.

Main Street will be shut down during the announcement for about an hour.