Some Rogers County Voters To Receive New Voter ID Cards By Mail

Thursday, May 26th 2022, 8:42 am

Many registered voters in Rogers County will soon receive new voter identification cards in the mail throughout the coming days. The county election board says nearly half the voters have been redistricted to a new precinct or polling location for the upcoming elections.

Secretary Julie Dermody says of the nearly 60,000 registered voters in Rogers County, about 23,000 will get new cards after the changes. This is a result of the latest census data and efforts to make sure representation is equal in the county.

Dermody says it has been a big task getting all of the cards sent out in a timely manner. The last of the cards are being mailed out to affected voters this week.

The first election where the new cards will be required is the upcoming June 28 primary.