Thursday, May 26th 2022, 8:18 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man accused of participating in the January 6th attack on the United States capitol is now in federal custody.

Levi Gable admitted to attending the rally on January 6th but told agents he never actually went inside the capitol building. The FBI says surveillance video, social media posts, and cell phone data all show him going inside.

Gable is charged with illegally entering the capitol building and disorderly conduct.