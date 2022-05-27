×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, May 27th 2022, 3:30 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
Top Headlines
How To Participate In Taps Across America With CBS
CBS News
For the third year in a row, CBS is marking Memorial Day by inviting musicians of all abilities and ages across the country to honor our fallen soldiers by playing Taps during the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.
Amid Protests, NRA Meets In Texas After School Massacre
Associated Press
The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston on Friday, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state, renewing the national debate over gun violence.
A Good Man: Exhibits Honor ‘Peanuts’ Creator Schulz On 100th
Associated Press
New exhibits on display at the Billy Ireland museum and at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, California, are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of “Peanuts” cartoonist Schulz, born in Minnesota on Nov. 26, 1922.
Watch: OU Health Chief of Psychiatry Offers Tips On Dealing With Phone Addiction
News On 6
Do you have nomophobia? That's the fear of being without a mobile device.
At Long Last, Jury Gets Closing Arguments In Depp Trial
News 9
Johnny Depp’s lawyers asked a jury Friday “to give Mr. Depp his life back” by finding his ex-wife, Amber Heard, guilty of libel.
During Texas School Shooting, Delay In Breaching School Door Was 'Wrong Decision,' Official Says
CBS News
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety is giving updates Friday on the investigation into this week's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Agency Director Steven McCraw is holding a press conference amid growing questions about how police responded when a gunman entered the school and killed 19 children and two teachers.
View More Stories