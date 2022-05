Friday, May 27th 2022, 7:36 am

By: News On 6

FBI Says It Needs More Staff At Its Oklahoma Office

The FBI says it needs more agents in the Oklahoma Field Office to keep up with crimes committed in Indian Country.

The FBI's director told Congress that the bureau needs 76 more agents to keep up with the growing caseload since the supreme court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction.

The Oklahoma office went from investigating 50 cases a year to thousands.