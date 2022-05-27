Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Happening This Weekend

Friday, May 27th 2022, 2:59 pm

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is happening now and continues all day Saturday.

It's a survivor and descendant-led commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

"This festival is important so that we just never forget, never forget,” said Tulsa City Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival commemorates 101 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. It kicked off Friday morning at the Greenwood Cultural Center leading up to a panel discussion this afternoon.

On Saturday, there will be festivities throughout the Greenwood District, including a memorial march, performances, vendors, and live music. Hall-Harper says for her, this event is about honoring history.

"I think it means that we remember as we continue to have these festivals, we want to remember that we are on sacred land,” Hall-Harper said.

"It's really big actually. I'm like, excited. It's just an exciting experience,” said volunteer Ziasia Zachary.

Zachary is volunteering with her mom and sister to help set up.

"It's fun to have a family bonding time, even though we live together,” Zachary said.

The stage is set up in the Vernon AME Church parking lot, where concerts will be happening on Saturday for the festival. The remaining survivors will participate in some events.

"We have to continue to honor that legacy so that we can continue to build and learn from our ancestors,” Hall-Harper said.

Hall-Harper says it's about reflecting and growing.

"So we remember the good and we remember the bad, and we remember where we want to go in the future,” Hall-Harper said.

The events are free to attend and open to everyone.