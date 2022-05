Friday, May 27th 2022, 5:20 pm

By: News On 6

News On 6 is recognizing students and their contributions to Green Country.

This week's student of the week is Jordan Reed a 12th grader at Broken Arrow High School! Jordan is now a graduate of Broken Arrow High School and maintained a 3.95 GPA or higher all 4 years while being involved with both school and competitive soccer.

He also completed the Sports Medicine program at Tulsa Tech during his senior year--- and works as a youth soccer referee in his free time.

Way to go Jordan!