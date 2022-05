Saturday, May 28th 2022, 9:12 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that killed a Claremore woman overnight.

The accident happened near Locust Grove

OHP said the driver of the Jeep, Kevin James, went off the road and hit a bridge pier.

Troopers said the passenger, Susan Blackburn, died on the scene.

The driver is expected to be okay

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.