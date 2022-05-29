Hickory House BBQ Closes After 41 Years In Sapulpa

Saturday, May 28th 2022, 9:48 pm

A beloved Route 66 restaurant has closed its door after 41 years of business.

Gilbert and Roberta Ortiz are retiring and closing Hickory House BBQ after a little over four decades in business.

"We actually started out on Dewey street in a small building in '81. And then in '86 we moved out here," said Roberta Ortiz.

Over the years, the restaurant has become a favorite for many serving things like pork, brisket and burgers.

Hickory House is located on the Mother Road Route 66, bringing in customers from around the world.

“People that come through here, have always enjoyed this. I mean they always want to send us something from their home when they leave. It’s been really awesome. It’s been awesome over the years," Roberta Ortiz.

But for those who live close, it’s not just about the food.

The Hickory House dining room was more like a living room for the community to come hang out and eat because everyone here is a family.

“That’s really the hard part about all of this. You know, all of the people we’re going to miss, all of the conversations," Roberta Ortiz.

Before the smoke finally cleared, the community rushed to get their last taste of what's now Hickory House history.

“They were lined up at the door before opening and it makes you feel good that people are interested in saying goodbye,” Gilbert Ortiz.

The Ortiz's want to say thank you for creating memories that will last forever.