Tulsa Animal Non-Profits Hosts Mega Dog Adoption Event

Saturday, May 28th 2022, 7:16 pm

By: News On 6

The PGA may be over but the PGAP, or "Please Go Adopt a Pup" was held on Saturday.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and Tulsa Animal Welfare partnered up at Expo Square to host a mega dog adoption event.

There were more than 35 adoptable dogs, all fully vaccinated, altered, microchipped, and tested for distemper.

"Sadly, our city shelter is extremely over capacity, about 60, 70 dogs over capacity, so this is an opportunity for some of these dogs to find wonderful homes so that our city shelter, sadly, does not have to euthanize," said Erin Shackelford, Executive Director of Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

There were no adoption fees for approved adopters.

Every adopted dog got to go home with a dog bed and a goodie bag full of food, treats, toys, and coupons for free grooming and a VET exam.



