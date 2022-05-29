1 Dead, 7 Injured In Oklahoma Memorial Day Celebration

Sunday, May 29th 2022, 1:52 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

One person is dead and seven more injured after a shooting at a Memorial Day celebration in Taft.

OSBI agents confirm at least one fatality and at least seven people injured.

Two of the people injured involved minors.

The shooting took place at a Memorial Day celebration at the Old City Square.

Witnesses said they heard at least 40 shots fired and never expected this to happen in the city.

OSBI says they are still investigating the shooting, and no one has been arrested.

The scheduled parade and the remainder the festival are canceled, according to former mayor Leila Foley-Davis.

This is a developing story.